Date change for Hampton City Council meeting

The Depot in downtown Hampton, where City Council meetings are held.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Hampton City Council will convene for its August meeting one week later than usual. The council voted at its July 13 regular meeting to move the next scheduled session from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

In other business, Pam Duchesne was named to replace Arley Lowe on the Hampton Development Authority (HDA) and she submitted her resignation from the Ethics Board. Her husband, Brian Duchesne, was named to fill the remainder of her term. The council also voted to authorize the mayor and city manager to proceed with a contract regarding the roundabout planned at the intersection of East King Road and Floyd Road. Information: hamptonga.gov.

