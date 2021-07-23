Date change for Hampton City Council meeting

In other business, Pam Duchesne was named to replace Arley Lowe on the Hampton Development Authority (HDA) and she submitted her resignation from the Ethics Board. Her husband, Brian Duchesne, was named to fill the remainder of her term. The council also voted to authorize the mayor and city manager to proceed with a contract regarding the roundabout planned at the intersection of East King Road and Floyd Road. Information: hamptonga.gov.