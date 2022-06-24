ajc logo
Crews work to improve Henry roundabout

The roundabout at Hwy. 138 and North Moseley Drive.

Henry County
14 minutes ago

Quick response teams from the Georgia Department of Transportation are gearing up to start a new project at the intersection of Hwy. 138 and North Moseley Drive, east of Stockbridge.

A June 16 statement from GDOT outlined the goal of the project, which is to install a newer and much larger roundabout to accommodate the ongoing traffic.

Crews from Piedmont Paving are set to do the work, which is scheduled throughout the summer and officials believe will be completed before the start of the 2022-2023 school year in August.

The Woodland school cluster – with elementary, middle and high schools – is located on North Moseley Drive.

