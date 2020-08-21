X

Council passes on Stockbridge vehicle purchases

Stockbridge City Hall.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge City Council decided at its Aug. 10 regular meeting against making two large vehicle purchases for the city’s water and sewer department. Consideration of a $69,673.84 purchase of a dump bed truck was tabled.

The purpose for this vehicle was for city workers to bring and remove debris from work sites, and its size is such that a commercial driver’s license is not required to operate it. A motion failed in an attempt to purchase a much larger truck in the amount of $406,922. Its stated purpose was to be used for a variety of functions, including hydro-excavation.

Both proposed sales were under state contracts with multiple eligible vendors.

