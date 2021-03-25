Control tower coming down at Henry County airport

The old control tower at the Atlanta Speedway Airport is coming down. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 9 meeting to declare the structure surplus and authorize its sale or disposal at the airport, which the county owns and operates in Hampton next to Atlanta Motor Speedway.
According to officials, the control tower has not been in use for many years and its removal is necessary to facilitate construction of the new fixed based operations/terminal building. In an unrelated item, the board officially accepted a $500 donation to the Henry County Police Department from Tanger Outlet Center in Locust Grove. There is no restriction on how the money can be spent.
