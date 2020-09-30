X

Construction bid for Henry County public safety complex approved

A rendering of the new police precinct at the Fairview complex.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to approve a $3,941,000 bid for construction of a new public safety complex in the Fairview community on the northern end of the county. The bid came from J.R. Bowman Construction Co., Inc. of McDonough.

The complex will include a police precinct and Fire Station No. 6, all of which to be paid for by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax. The site for the facility is on Fairview Road near its intersection with Panola Road, adjacent to the Fairview Memorial Gardens cemetery complex.

