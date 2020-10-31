Concept plan approved for McDonough site

A 49-acre site just east of downtown McDonough could see as many as 470 residential units sometime in the future as a concept plan was approved Oct. 19 by the McDonough City Council.
The proposal includes a 182-unit senior housing facility and a separate 288-unit workforce housing complex on a tract on the east side of S. Zack Hinton Parkway, just north of the post office and McDonough High School. The approval is contingent upon a traffic impact analysis as well as the future termination of the city’s moratorium currently in place regarding development that connects to the city water system.