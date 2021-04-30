Computer purchase approved for Henry County schools

Taking steps to ensure that every student has a reliable laptop or similar device provided by the school district, the Henry County Board of Education voted unanimously at its April 19 regular meeting to approve the $540,770 acquisition of more than 1,000 Hewlett Packard laptop computers as well as other devices for some faculty members and administrators. Officials pointed out that since some devices are entering their fifth year of use, the demand for repair and replacement is a bit elevated over previous years.