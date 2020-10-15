X

Company to expand in Henry County

An aerospace company is expanding its Henry County distribution center.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Development Authority and Georgia Department of Economic Development announced plans for a combined investment of $13 million to expand and create 70 new jobs in the county. Incora CFO T.J. Gallagher said that the company plans to build a 250,000-square-foot distribution center in a new facility in Henry County with “significant capabilities for safely handling a range of products for aerospace and other industries.”

Incora, which established operations in Henry County in 2012, will be expanding into a wing of a spec building inside the Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms Park developed by PNK.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.