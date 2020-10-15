Company to expand in Henry County

The Henry County Development Authority and Georgia Department of Economic Development announced plans for a combined investment of $13 million to expand and create 70 new jobs in the county. Incora CFO T.J. Gallagher said that the company plans to build a 250,000-square-foot distribution center in a new facility in Henry County with “significant capabilities for safely handling a range of products for aerospace and other industries.”
Incora, which established operations in Henry County in 2012, will be expanding into a wing of a spec building inside the Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms Park developed by PNK.