Company taking over empty plant in Henry

The longtime manufacturing site in McDonough is about to be active again after being dormant for several years.
Atlanta-based Verte is moving into the former Snapper plant in McDonough and creating 100 new jobs, according to county officials.
The company already has an operation in the Liberty Industrial Park in McDonough with more than 200 workers.
Verte is planning to revitalize the former Snapper/Briggs and Stratton plant just south of the square, which operated for decades and was at one time the largest private employer in the city and the county.
Verte will be the first long-term tenant in the building since the plant closed.
