Community signage authorized in Henry County

The community will finance the fabrication and installation of the signs by a Georgia DOT-certified contractor, with placement at the following locations: Jodeco Road westbound just near Blackhall Road; Walt Stephens Road westbound near Speer Road; Blackhall Road southbound near Walt Stephens Road; and Spivey Road southbound near Hwy. 138.

All future maintenance of the signs and posts will be the residents’ responsibility. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.