Community signage authorized in Henry County

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Residents of the Lake Spivey community requested and received permission to erect signs in four locations acknowledging entrance to the community. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its June 14 regular meeting to give the required authorization of the request.

The community will finance the fabrication and installation of the signs by a Georgia DOT-certified contractor, with placement at the following locations: Jodeco Road westbound just near Blackhall Road; Walt Stephens Road westbound near Speer Road; Blackhall Road southbound near Walt Stephens Road; and Spivey Road southbound near Hwy. 138.

All future maintenance of the signs and posts will be the residents’ responsibility. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

