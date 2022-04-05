BreakingNews
Community garden approved by McDonough council

McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council approved a memorandum of understanding regarding a proposed community garden that would be developed in collaboration with the city and other parties.

Before the vote at its March 21 regular meeting, the council discussed the project with Dr. Rosalyn Matthews, president of the Henry County chapter of the NAACP.

In other business, the council approved $11,611.33 in needed repairs so that a ladder truck can be returned to service for the fire department.

A preliminary plat review for a proposed development at Hwy. 42 and McDonough Parkway was removed from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
