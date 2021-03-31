X

Committee dissolved by Henry County commissioners

A scene from the March 9 Board of Commissioners meeting.
A scene from the March 9 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Small Business Restart and Non-Profit Assistance Program Committee formed in Henry County to identify recipients of COVID-19 relief funding, is being dissolved. The Henry County Board of Commissioners took that action at its March 9 meeting. All existing awarded business and nonprofits will still be administered as before, while an outside entity will be secured to handle new applications for a fee not to exceed $100,000.

In other business, the commissioners voted to abandon a half-acre portion of Peach Drive just north of Jodeco Road that is no longer used by the public, as well as two streets next to the southwest corner of I-75 and Hwy. 155 in the industrial corridor.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

