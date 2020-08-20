X

Commissioners to consider new elections building

The current election headquarters building.
The current election headquarters building.

Henry County | 39 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners discussed the space limitations of the county’s elections office at its Aug. 4 regular meeting and directed staff to submit a resolution next month for a new building for the department. Elections director Ameika Pitts mentioned a possible location change for her department during her report at the meeting, citing safety reasons as well as lack of space.

County administrative staff noted a few options, including a 10-acre tract owned by the county that could be the site of a new building either for the elections office alone or to share with the tax commissioner’s office.

