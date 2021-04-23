Commissioners fund Henry County park improvements

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its April 6 regular meeting to approve several park improvements. Under the SPLOST program, a $111,892 bid was awarded for the renovation of the existing concession/restroom building at North Ola Park, and a separate $73,352 bid was approved for design services for North Ola Park sidewalks and road widening.
The board also gave the go-ahead for the purchase of fencing for Avalon Park using $31,000 in capital funds. According to officials, the fencing used when the park was built was made for residential use and is currently in disrepair. The new fencing will be commercial grade to withstand the wear and tear of public usage.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.