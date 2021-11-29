ajc logo
Commissioners approve Henry rezonings

Two rezoning requests were approved.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

A pair of rezoning requests paving the way for new residential subdivisions were recently approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

A 17-acre piece of property at 6152 Hearn Road was approved for R-2 (single-family residential) with 19 proposed lots and a 42-acre tract at 565 Elliott Road was approved for R-2 with sewer with a maximum of 50 lots.

Both sites were previously zoned residential-agricultural and both requests were approved with numerous conditions. The board also approved new street light districts for three subdivisions: Heritage Point on Dutchtown Road, The Gates at Pates Creek on Jonesboro Road, and The Reverie at East Lake on East Lake Road.

