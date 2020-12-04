X

Censure policy addressed in Stockbridge

Downtown Stockbridge.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The issue of censure regarding the Stockbridge City Council was brought up as a discussion item at the council’s Nov. 24 workshop meeting, but a resolution was passed nonetheless.

Elton Alexander, who has been censured by the council in the past, moved to proceed with establishing a policy in which the ethics board could only issue a censure after an official has due process, a fact-finding investigation, and a hearing that finds the official has violated the charter and/or committed a crime of moral turpitude.

The motion passed 3-1 with John Blount opposed and LaKeisha Gantt not present at the meeting. Alexander also motioned to amend the meeting agenda to have the censures issued against him be read by the city attorney, but that motion was later withdrawn.

