CDBG money to fund McDonough projects

The McDonough City Council voted at its Nov. 16 regular meeting to move forward with some improvement projects related to the 2019 and 2020 Community Development Block Grant program. The city will receive a $200,000 grant from Henry County’s CDBG program with no match required. The council authorized the solicitation of bids for improvement projects involving sidewalks and storm drains on Doris Street and Cherry Street.
Any additional cost associated with the project will be supplemented by the city’s SPLOST funds. This was approved as part of the consent agenda, which included a $91000 expenditure for a water pump and $26,850 for a new Chevrolet Silverado work truck for the code enforcement staff.