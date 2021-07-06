ajc logo
Capital fund for Henry County schools gets $10 million

A new capital fund is getting a $10 million infusion.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Education is committing $10 million to establish a capital accumulation fund in support of certain initiatives. The money will be earmarked for growth and replacement of furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as upgrades to the district’s STEM laboratories and business enterprise resource planning system.

After a review of financials just before the current fiscal year ends June 30, it was determined that this action would help maintain the district’s fund balance between 5 and 15 percent of the coming year’s expenditures in accordance with board policy as well as state law. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

