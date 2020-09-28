Businesses approved for COVID relief funds in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to distribute relief funds to recommended small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have been affected negatively by the COVID-19 shutdown. Under the Small Business Restart and Non-Profit Assistance Program, a review committee was established to vet applications from local establishments seeking reimbursement of for lost revenue.
The six-member committee included one member representing each county commissioner. A list of seven approved businesses was included with the resolution. The Board of Commissioners voted in August to approve total allocations of $2,537,392 for small businesses and an equal amount for nonprofits.