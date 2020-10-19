Building acquired for Henry County elections office

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Oct. 6 regular meeting to approve the proposed purchase of an existing commercial building to house the county elections and registration department. The former Fred’s Pharmacy at 1550 Zack Hinton Parkway South in McDonough is being acquired for $1,725,000 with the seller making a $65,000 donation back to the county at closing, which is scheduled for Oct. 26.
The purchase is part of the capital improvement plan that was approved by the commissioners in February of this year. The county election headquarters is currently at 40 Atlanta Street, just off the McDonough square.