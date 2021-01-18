Board appointments approved by Henry County commissioners

Warren Holder, Jimmy Carter, Sandra Rozier and Siddiqa Gibson received two-year appointments to the Water Authority board. John Dewberry Jr. and David Wilkerson were tapped to serve on the Recreation Board for four years, and the same goes for Sharon Ponder, Kathy Gardner and Anne Franklin on the Library Board. Don Veum (District 1), Jim Risher (District 3), Noreen Walker (District 4), Delande Nelson (District 5) and Dawn Randolph were appointed to the Zoning Advisory Board for two-year terms.

Commissioner Dee Clemmons postponed her appointments to all of the above bodies. Vanessa Jackson was appointed to the board of Henry First, Inc. for four years.