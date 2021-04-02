Bill aims to change Henry County Commission appointments

State Sen. Emanuel Jones introduced a bill in the Georgia General Assembly that would change the way Henry County commissioners are appointed on an interim basis to fill a sudden vacancy. A previous bill sponsored by Jones passed both houses earlier in the 2021 session and calls for the Board of Commissioners to make an appointment within 14 days of a vacancy.
Former commissioner Gary Barham died March 2, but at the March 16 meeting the commissioners declined to make an appointment from the three nominees provided by the local Republican Party. If the new bill, SB 306, is adopted by the legislature the appointment will be made solely by the commission chair.