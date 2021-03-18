Approval given for Stockbridge mural

The first of four proposed murals for downtown Stockbridge has received the go-ahead from the City Council. The Stockbridge Main Street advisory board requested approval to install the mural on the retaining wall at the corner of Harrell Street and North Henry Blvd. near Stockbridge Elementary School as part of its Downtown Public Arts program. The work will be done by a muralist approved by the Georgia Council on the Arts, which is also providing half the cost through a 50/50 grant fund match with the city.