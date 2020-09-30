Apparatus acquisition approved for Henry County fire dept.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to enter into two lease agreements for one Stock Pierce Impel Rescue fire engine and one Stock Pierce Mid-Mount Aerial ladder truck for the Henry County Fire Department. The two vehicles will cost $75,854 and $155,384 per year, respectively, over the seven-year lease term.
Officials said they are replacing two aging vehicles and will be available much sooner with the lease agreement than if they were purchased outright, and the lease price is less than it would cost to upgrade the existing vehicles. Funding will come from the capital project budget.