Apartment proposal denied in Locust Grove

A proposal to add a potential 540 apartments in Locust Grove was shot down by the City Council at its June 7 regular meeting. Two requests by the developer were denied unanimously. One was to amend the city codes to allow a provision for up to 20 dwelling units per acre in the Gateway Town Center area, which stretches from I-75 east toward Hwy. 42 on the north side of Bill Gardner Parkway.
The other was a request for rezoning from C-2 (commercial) to RM-1 (multifamily residential) for a 38-acre site on Market Place Blvd. behind the Walmart shopping center. It would have reportedly been the first apartment complex in the city aside from some senior living facilities. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.