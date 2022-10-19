ajc logo
X

Another polling change in Ellenwood

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Elections and Registration has announced to voters for the second time in a month a location change for a polling place on election day in Ellenwood.

County elections director Ameika Pitts released a Sept. 27 statement which noted that the polling place for the Ellenwood precinct will be relocated from Ellenwood Oaks Community Church on Panola Road to Village Park at North Henry, 750 Fairview Road, effective immediately.

The reason for the change is that Ellenwood Oaks Community Church is not able to hold the election, according to the statement.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Hispanic voters favor Herschel Walker, split on Kemp, Abrams in poll1h ago

Credit: Hatched

OPINION: Egg of an idea hopes to improve experience of online dating
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: South Fulton fire crews battle large house fire; multiple hospitalized
49m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County government

Henry airport to ask for $10 million from state
14h ago
Henry board OK’s public safety measures
Short-term rental regulations approved in Henry
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
15h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top