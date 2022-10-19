Another polling change in Ellenwood

The Henry County Board of Elections and Registration has announced to voters for the second time in a month a location change for a polling place on election day in Ellenwood.
County elections director Ameika Pitts released a Sept. 27 statement which noted that the polling place for the Ellenwood precinct will be relocated from Ellenwood Oaks Community Church on Panola Road to Village Park at North Henry, 750 Fairview Road, effective immediately.
The reason for the change is that Ellenwood Oaks Community Church is not able to hold the election, according to the statement.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
