Annexation request gets Henry objection

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Sept. 20 regular meeting to formally object to an annexation request submitted to the city of Stockbridge for 20 acres of property at 2125 Hwy. 42 North.

The site is owned by Southern Crescent Rehab & Retirement and was zoned in 1997 for office-institutional use.

In the summer of 2021 it was rezoned for mixed use with an accompanying amendment to the county’s future land use map, with one of the conditions stipulating that the site’s use be limited to memory care, assisted living, and independent living with associated amenities.

The property is surrounded by Stockbridge city property on three sides, and the county’s Zoning Advisory Board saw no reason to object to the annexation but advised that the potential city zoning be examined.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
