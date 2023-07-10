Annexation approved in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its July 3 regular meeting to approve an annexation and rezoning request for a 15.3-acre site on Old Bethlehem Road, west of Price Drive. The property will retain the same residential-agricultural zoning as it did in the unincorporated county, with a future land use designation of low-density residential.

A city staff document indicates that proposed future uses of the property include industrial development and the realignment of Price Drive. The Henry County Board of Commissioners considered the request in May and raised no objections, according to city officials, who also convened a public hearing on the matter in June.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.