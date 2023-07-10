Annexation approved in Locust Grove

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
50 minutes ago
X

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its July 3 regular meeting to approve an annexation and rezoning request for a 15.3-acre site on Old Bethlehem Road, west of Price Drive. The property will retain the same residential-agricultural zoning as it did in the unincorporated county, with a future land use designation of low-density residential.

A city staff document indicates that proposed future uses of the property include industrial development and the realignment of Price Drive. The Henry County Board of Commissioners considered the request in May and raised no objections, according to city officials, who also convened a public hearing on the matter in June.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: City of South Fulton

Details emerge in arrest of City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau14h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Boon or bust? Georgia Republicans clash over EVs
21m ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
1h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
1h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 killed, 2 injured in 4 shootings during 8-hour span Sunday morning in Atlanta, cops say
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Shingleroof Campmeeting

Shingleroof campmeetings in McDonough are July 14-20
Henry commissioners OK land deal
McDonough council approves police cameras
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
17h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top