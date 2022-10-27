Amphitheater measures considered in Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements.
The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report.
The funding source is SPLOST. The council tabled a proposal to amend the city’s amphitheater policy to create a non-compete clause for private events and concerts while also providing for revenue sharing on for-profit events.
According to the proposed changes, nonprofits must partner with the city for concerts and partnerships must be presented to the council for approval.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest