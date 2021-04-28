Alternate zoning approved for Hampton site

A rezoning request for a site in Hampton was rejected by the City Council but an alternate zoning was approved. The applicant requested that the nine-acre tract at the southeast corner of Elm Street and Derrick Avenue be granted an R4 (single-family residential) instead of the current R2 designation. That was turned down, with officials saying that it is not compliant with the city’s comprehensive plan designation of low-density residential. But the council approved a rezoning to PD (planned development) with more than a dozen conditions.