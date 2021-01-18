Alexander named Stockbridge mayor pro tem

During the City Council’s Jan. 11 regular meeting, Alexander pointed out that he and Yolanda Barber were the only council members who had not served in the position. He included in his motion the stipulation that a policy be created to rotate the position allowing all members to serve.

Mayor Anthony Ford asked for a legal opinion regarding a council member nominating himself and was told by the city attorney that there was no rule prohibiting the action. The motion passed 3-0-2 with John Blount in opposition and LaKeisha Gantt abstaining.