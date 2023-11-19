Airport land deal approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 7 regular meeting to pass a resolution approving the purchase of 66.22 acres of property from Tara Field Development at a cost of $3.238 million.

According to county officials, the property will be used to expand the Atlanta Speedway Airport in Hampton and for other development.

In other business, the board voted to accept a donation from Connecting Henry of 48 mattresses for an apartment complex designed to house homeless families with children enrolled in county public schools, and another 250-plus mattresses for use by clients of county senior centers. The total donation is valued at more than $16,000.