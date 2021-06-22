Airport improvements on tap in Henry County

More than $600,000 in improvements to Henry County’s airport are moving forward after three contracts were approved by the Board of Commissioners at its June 2 regular meeting. Bids or $360,863 for taxiway electrical rehabilitation, $191,006.25 for taxiway rejuvenation and re-marking, and $81,012 for construction inspection and administration were included in the resolution passed by the commissioners.
The county is eligible for state and federal reimbursements totalling $477,847.44 on these projects, with the actual county cost of $155,033.81 slated to come from funds in the capital improvement plan. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.