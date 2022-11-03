Agreement reached on Henry crossing guards

Under the agreement, which has a one-year term ending Aug. 31 of next year, the Henry County Police Department will assign 38 crossing guards to elementary, middle and high schools throughout the county and provide them during the entirety of the scheduled school year.

In other business, the board approved a three-year agreement at $157,829 per year for 50 additional tasers along with support, training and related equipment. This brings the total number of HCPD tasers to 246.