Agreement reached on Henry crossing guards

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
13 minutes ago

An agreement and a memorandum of understanding between Henry County government and the Henry County Board of Education regarding school crossing guards was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 18 regular meeting.

Under the agreement, which has a one-year term ending Aug. 31 of next year, the Henry County Police Department will assign 38 crossing guards to elementary, middle and high schools throughout the county and provide them during the entirety of the scheduled school year.

In other business, the board approved a three-year agreement at $157,829 per year for 50 additional tasers along with support, training and related equipment. This brings the total number of HCPD tasers to 246.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
23h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
