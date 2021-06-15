Agreement approved for I-75 interchange in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding the proposed new interchange on I-75 at Bethlehem Road just north of Locust Grove. The action came at the board’s June 2 regular meeting. The state has authorized $1 million to advance the project toward construction and intends to award the project to a design-build firm, according to a county staff report.
The county will contribute $5 million as requested by the state DOT for preliminary engineering and right-of-way. This money will come from the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax. According to officials, the state will reimburse the county the entire amount if the project is not begun within five years.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.