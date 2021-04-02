Administrator named for Henry County relief program

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 16 regular meeting to approve the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) as the third-party project administrator and approved technical/online portal contracts to manage the county’s $7 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Earlier this month the county qualified for relief funding to assist eligible renters in the county with payment to their leases and those who are in debt or those who are facing eviction.
The relief funding can also assist renters with utility payment for electric, gas, trash removal, internet, water and sewer. A representative said that GMEN will provide rental and utility emergency assistance for up to 2,625 Henry County residents and that the program is expected to launch by the second week of April.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.