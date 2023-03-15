X

ADA work on senior centers approved in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

A $155,971 contract for upgrades to Henry County’s four senior centers was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 21 regular meeting.

According to a county staff report, an American with Disabilities Act study was conducted and several interior renovation needs were identified to ensure each facility meets ADA compliance regulations. The contract will be funded from the county’s capital funds account.

In other business, the board passed a resolution approving 2023 ACCG Georgia Civic Affairs Foundation grant awards to fund personnel costs for summer internships for five separate county departments: Planning & Zoning; Transportation Planning; SPLOST; Stormwater; and Parks & Recreation.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

