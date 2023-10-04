Action delayed in Stockbridge

Consideration of a proposed new development by the Stockbridge City Council has been delayed for two months. Three separate actions regarding 24.96 acres at 55 Valley Hill Road were removed from the council’s Sept. 11 agenda at the developer’s request and deferred until the Nov. 13 meeting.

The applicant is seeking multiple-family residential zoning for the property to allow a townhome development, along with a variance to allow a reduction in the front yard setbacks and a change in the future land use designation to high-density residential. All of these requests were recommended for denial by the city’s planning commission.

