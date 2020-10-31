ACT scores up for Henry County students

The 2020 graduating class in Henry County’s public schools posted overall average increases on scores on the ACT, one of standardized tests used in the United States for college admissions, in every subject area as well as composite scores. The amount of improvement over 2019 was greater than the national performance change in all five reporting areas and ahead of the state change in four, according to district officials. There were across-the-board gains in five of the county’s 10 high schools: Hampton, Luella, Stockbridge, Union Grove, and Woodland. The ACT includes math, reading, science and English language arts testing. Last spring, many colleges and universities across the nation suspended the use of standardized tests as a part of the admissions process due to the pandemic.