HEAT works to keep Georgia families warm

Heating Energy Assistance Team, Inc. (HEAT) was established in 1983 as part of Atlanta Gas Light and became an independent nonprofit in 2000. The group works to address the energy news of Georgians in need by raising and distributing funds.
“Can you imagine going home and finding out that your gas has been disconnected?” said Jeffrey Joseph, the executive director of HEAT. “It’s near freezing in your house and the kids are sitting at the dining room table trying to do homework in their winter coats and hats – that is shockingly a reality for many of the people we serve.”
When the coronavirus began to affect Atlanta, HEAT took its application for assistance process online, and the group saw a major increase in the number of people who needed its help.
“Over the past two years, we saw heads of households who had never needed any sort of help in their lives come to us for assistance – and that was in addition to our existing clients who rely on us for support,” said Joseph. “We have been overwhelmed by how great the need has been since the pandemic started.”
Thankfully, Gas South and other corporate donors have made special grants available to HEAT to help families specifically affected by COVID-19, and Gas South recently gave HEAT a $100,000 donation for 2022.
“During the past 39 years, more than $29 million in energy assistance has been disbursed to nearly 115,000 households,” said Joseph. “HEAT helps families suffering through difficult times get back on their feet. That’s why what we do is so important.”
Who’s helping?
Heating Energy Assistance Team, Inc. (HEAT)
Services: HEAT helps address the energy needs of less fortunate Georgians by joining forces with concerned citizens, businesses and state and local governments.
Where to donate: You can donate online at heatga.org/donate or mail a contribution to: HEAT, Inc., P.O. Box 849, Smyrna, GA 30081
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
About the Author