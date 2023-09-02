Heat may have caused coolers to malfunction at Carol’s Cafe

Extreme heat may have caused problems with the reach-in coolers at Carol’s Café in Marietta.

During a routine inspection, the restaurant’s three coolers were not maintaining safe temperatures. The inspector said it was so hot in the kitchen that employees were sweating excessively. The coolers, constantly being opened, had air temperatures above 41 degrees.

Numerous foods were also out of temperature range and discarded, including raw beef, chicken, sausage, deviled eggs, and key lime pie.

The inspector said the facility does not have adequate working units, and the reach-in coolers need repairing before using again.

Among other violations, an employee touched raw eggs, then changed gloves to begin a new task without washing hands first.

Corn muffins were leaning against a toaster with heavy grease and food debris. Raw beef was above bread stuffing in one of the coolers.

Grease and food debris were along the floors and walls in the kitchen. Dozens of flies were also in the kitchen, the inspector said.

Carol’s Café, 2543 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, scored 45/U, down from 83/B earlier this year. It will be re-inspected.