Heat may have caused coolers to malfunction at Carol’s Cafe

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
15 minutes ago
X

Extreme heat may have caused problems with the reach-in coolers at Carol’s Café in Marietta.

During a routine inspection, the restaurant’s three coolers were not maintaining safe temperatures. The inspector said it was so hot in the kitchen that employees were sweating excessively. The coolers, constantly being opened, had air temperatures above 41 degrees.

Numerous foods were also out of temperature range and discarded, including raw beef, chicken, sausage, deviled eggs, and key lime pie.

The inspector said the facility does not have adequate working units, and the reach-in coolers need repairing before using again.

Among other violations, an employee touched raw eggs, then changed gloves to begin a new task without washing hands first.

Corn muffins were leaning against a toaster with heavy grease and food debris. Raw beef was above bread stuffing in one of the coolers.

Grease and food debris were along the floors and walls in the kitchen. Dozens of flies were also in the kitchen, the inspector said.

Carol’s Café, 2543 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, scored 45/U, down from 83/B earlier this year. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
K-9 fatally shot, teenage suspect at large in Clayton County1h ago

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

BREAKING
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
20m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

AJC ON CAMPUS
State lawmakers talk funding formula; freshman class stats
5h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Watch: Acuña receives gift, hug from Freddie Freeman after historic feat
10h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Watch: Acuña receives gift, hug from Freddie Freeman after historic feat
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Temps ‘looking pretty good’ through Labor Day weekend
12h ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
15m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
15m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/.RobbsPhotos.com

Scenes from Jimmy Buffett’s 2009 Atlanta concert at Lakewood
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top