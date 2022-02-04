Health violations drop score at K Wings

During a recent food health inspection, employees at K Wings Cafe in College Park were not observing food safety regulations. One food worker used a cell phone then continued to the prep top cooler while wearing the same gloves. Another was drinking coffee in the kitchen. And employees’ cups and a cell phone were on the cutting board.
K Wings Cafe, 5631 W. Fayetteville Road, College Park, failed the Jan. 28 routine health inspection with a 47/U. Its previous health score was 82/B earned in August.
The restaurant also had several moldy onions in storage that had attracted fruit flies. K Wings was advised to discard the onions and seek pest control.
Among other violations, food temperatures were not in safe ranges. Cold foods, such as chicken, eggs and lettuce, were too warm. Cooked chicken wings were not hot enough.
Cooked rice had not cooled within six hours and was discarded. And chicken breast, mushrooms, tilapia, and cooked chicken were all uncovered and exposed to contamination.
The microwave, exteriors of coolers and the ice bin all had excessive food debris.
K Wings Cafe will be re-inspected.
