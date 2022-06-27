ajc logo
Health score drops at Norcross Arby’s

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

A Norcross Arby’s saw its A rating drop to a 66/U because food temperatures were not at safe levels during a recent routine health inspection.

For example, salads were cooling for more than four hours at temperatures above 41 degrees. The food was discarded. Swiss and cheddar cheeses in a prep cooler also had elevated temperatures, as did gyro meat in the walk-in cooler and macaroni that was not refrigerated.

In other violations, the drink machine had an accumulation of debris on the nozzles. These were cleaned.

Unwashed fruits were above ready-to-eat foods. The items were rearranged to protect them from cross-contamination.

An employee used bare hands to handle food, which was later discarded.

Arby’s, 1845 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, Norcross, will not be re-inspected as all violations were corrected during the inspection. Its previous score, 98/A, was earned in June 2021.

