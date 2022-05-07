Health score drops at Fayetteville’s Olive Garden

Olive Garden restaurant in Fayetteville usually posts stellar health scores -- such as past scores of 97 and 100. However, numerous violations on a recent health inspection lowered the restaurant’s score to 63/U.
Shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomatoes, held out of refrigeration for more than four hours, were above safe temperatures. These were discarded.
Some frozen food items had been thawing on a counter for an extended time and were at contamination risk. The food was moved to a cooler.
Kitchen staff and other employees who handle food were wearing bracelets and jewelry on their hands while prepping and serving. In addition, employee belongings were on prep surfaces with the food and equipment.
One of the hand sinks was not working, and another had no soap or paper towels. A heavy accumulation of debris was on floors and equipment and underneath shelves and equipment throughout the facility.
Olive Garden, 1380 Highway 85, Fayetteville, will be re-inspected.
