Have a favorite character, consider the art of cosplay

Q: Dragon Con has quite the following. I’d like to move from a spectator to a cosplayer and am interested in learning the how-to’s of cosplay building. I see that Gwinnett is hosting a workshop at the end of this month. Would you tell me about it?
A: You are inquiring about Gwinnett County Public Library’s “Cosplay Studio 2022.” Partnering with the Learning Labs, the series will be held Feb. 26-27 at the Peachtree Corners branch. Six hour-long sessions from 1-4 p.m. are offered.
Considered different from a celebrated holiday such as Halloween, cosplayers create costumes of a favorite character and participate in a parade, convention or a special event.
“The Learning Labs are a collection of maker spaces, recording studios and tech labs found in Gwinnett County Public Library branches all across the county,” said learning labs supervisor Kate Delaney. “We provide our cardholders access to technologies such as 3D printers, sewing machines, Adobe Creative Suites, all kinds of creative technologies they can use for free.”
“A lot of the equipment works really well for creating these costumes and so we wanted to team up and show everyone how much is available for free through the library so they can work on these projects that can be a little bit intimidating to start out with,” Brubaker said.
Session one starts with the basics: things you need to know before starting, budgeting and researching are among the topics to be covered. Followed by sessions in sewing, 3D printing, hardware, materials, photography and where to wear the costumes.
“Cosplay is for everyone. That means any skill level because I started at ground zero, for any budget and any size body,” cosplay instructor Sarah Brubaker said
Registration is not required. The series is open to anyone and is free. Participants can attend all six or choose sessions that are of most interest to them.
Address: 5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners.
For more information, visit: Peachtree Corners Branch
New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com
About the Author