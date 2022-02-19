Have a favorite character, consider the art of cosplay

Session one starts with the basics: things you need to know before starting, budgeting and researching are among the topics to be covered. Followed by sessions in sewing, 3D printing, hardware, materials, photography and where to wear the costumes.

“Cosplay is for everyone. That means any skill level because I started at ground zero, for any budget and any size body,” cosplay instructor Sarah Brubaker said

Registration is not required. The series is open to anyone and is free. Participants can attend all six or choose sessions that are of most interest to them.

Address: 5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners.

For more information, visit: Peachtree Corners Branch

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com