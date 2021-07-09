Hartsfield-Jackson Airport deploys wayfinding, digital directory kiosks

Interactive signage and digital self-service solutions company, Acquire Digital has partnered with Flyin’ High Signs and Gable to deploy a Digital Directory and Wayfinder kiosk program for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to a press release.
With nearly 300,000 daily travelers, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest international airport within North America. In a facility with seven concourses and 195 gates, the airport’s goal was to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience to improve airport navigation, communication, and overall efficiencies.
The Gable team incorporated a design that would stand up to the heavy traffic at the airport and catch visitors attention from a distance. According to Flyin’ High Signs, the custom large format 75-inch touch-screen kiosks are in the final stage of installation throughout the terminals.
The touch screen kiosks feature real-time flight data, retail and concession information, two-way video guest services, advertisements, and other engaging content feeds. Two-way video calling software provides the ability for guests to speak to a live customer service representative who can also take control of the display to assist ADA passengers. According to the Acquire team, passengers can quickly scan their boarding passes to see real-time flight details with FIDs and Delta flight data integrations. Highlighted wayfinding incorporates multimodal transportation to include travel times to a passenger’s gate.