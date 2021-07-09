Hartsfield-Jackson Airport deploys wayfinding, digital directory kiosks

With nearly 300,000 daily travelers, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest international airport within North America. In a facility with seven concourses and 195 gates, the airport’s goal was to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience to improve airport navigation, communication, and overall efficiencies.

The Gable team incorporated a design that would stand up to the heavy traffic at the airport and catch visitors attention from a distance. According to Flyin’ High Signs, the custom large format 75-inch touch-screen kiosks are in the final stage of installation throughout the terminals.