Hammerheads fails follow-up inspection

Hammerheads Seafood & Sports Grille in Suwanee failed its second health inspection in less than two weeks due to repeat violations and pests in the facility.
Live cockroaches were found in the kitchen and bar. The inspector recommended routine checks of incoming shipments of food and supplies, eliminating harborage conditions and having a professional treat the facility.
Hammerheads, 415 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., scored 51/U on the Feb. 8 follow-up inspection, up slightly from a 46/U earned on Jan. 31.
The restaurant had several repeat violations, such as grease and carbon buildup on clean pans and sticker residue on clean food containers.
Also, oysters’ stock labels still were not recorded, and some of the coolers were not holding at safe temperatures. Chicken, crawfish and cheese were discarded. Employee items, such as drink cups, were in the food areas.
Some foods were unprotected in storage and prepping. For example, raw shrimp was above cooked crawfish, and raw fish was stored with cooked shrimp and mushrooms. Uncooked meat was prepared on a counter with other foods and clean pans on a shelf below.
Hammerheads will be re-inspected.
