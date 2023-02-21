Halcyon’s Iron Age fails inspection

Iron Age Korean Steak House in South Forsyth’s mixed-use development Halcyon failed a routine health inspection with employee training, sanitization and food temperature violations.
For example, Iron Age used a degreaser to clean dining tables and grills without having a way to avoid toxicity. Also, a can of Raid was at the bar.
Cooked rice was warming at an unsafe temperature and was discarded, a repeat violation. The dish machine was not sanitizing dishes, another repeat violation.
Trays of uncovered utensils filled with sauces for table service were on a kitchen shelf and at risk of contamination.
Soda nozzles at the bar had a mold-like substance. Utensils were stacked wet and scoop handles were in the food.
In addition, employee drinks and personal items were among the food and equipment.
Iron Age, 6710 Town Square, Alpharetta, scored 60/U, down from an 83/B earned a year ago. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.
