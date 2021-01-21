Your home could be location for filming

Homeowners and business owners in Gwinnett can sign up to become a potential location for the next film made in the county. Explore Gwinnett Tourism + Film is actively looking for new, film-friendly private residential homes and businesses to add to Gwinnett’s list of possible filming locations.
If approved, Explore Gwinnett will provide complimentary photography to add new locations to the state and local film databases, and give owners an overview on the Gwinnett filming process.
Information, including guidelines: www.gwinnettfilm.com/locations-gallery. Interested citizens should contact Lisa Anders at lisa@exploregwinnett.org or 404-849-8996.