YMCA hiring more than 50 in Gwinnett this summer

To support its summer programs, the Y is looking to hire lifeguards and junior lifeguards, swim instructors, day camp counselors and lead counselors, day camp site directors, and day camp bus drivers. New employees who work at least 160 hours in these part-time roles from June 5 to July 31 will be eligible to receive a $300 summer bonus.

“The Y is dedicated to helping individuals reach their professional goals through comprehensive leadership development,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in a statement. “We offer meaningful work in a fun, supportive environment and look forward to more community members joining our team this summer.”